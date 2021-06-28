Why public trust in the CDC has wavered

(NBC) — Much has changed over the past year, and so has the opinion of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

All eyes turned to the CDC when COVID-19 became a part of life, and as the pandemic dragged on, criticism of the health agency increased.

NBC’s Dan Scheneman spoke to Americans about why the its reputation has wavered.

“Honestly, I don’t trust the CDC that much,” said Rebekka Lien of Los Angeles.

Lien is not alone. A survey taken by Invisbly 10 months ago found that 23% of those polled said the CDC is untrustworthy, and that number is growing.

“What we’re finding now surprisingly is that number is actually gone up now, we find that 33% of Americans find the CDC completely untrustworthy,” said Dr. Don Vaughn, the head of product at Invisbly.

The reason? Dr. Vaughn said it’s a symptom of a divided nation.

“We think it’s another manifestation of polarization that’s going on around the pandemic either you’re on one side or the other,” Vaughn said.

Although many say they don’t trust the CDC, that’s not true of all Americans.

“I do trust them. I do think they overall have people’s best interests in mind but they did lie initially about masks which was pretty frustrating,” said Krista from Los Angeles.

“I can’t hold anything against the CDC, I think they’ve done the best that they could, under the circumstances,” said Ann Falk.