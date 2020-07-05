WHO reports highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

BERLIN — The World Health Organization says member states reported more than 212,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the global body Saturday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The Geneva-based WHO said the highest number of new infections was reported from the Americas region, which includes the United States and Brazil, with almost 130,000 confirmed cases.

WHO’s count can differ from other global case tallies due to official reporting delays.

According to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 11,187,193 total confirmed cases around the world. The United States has a total of 2,836,764 cases.

