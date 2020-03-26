Who has died from coronavirus in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More and more people are getting tested for and diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the number of positive cases rise in the State of Florida, so does the death toll.

Florida has seen at least 28 deaths from the coronavirus, as of Thursday. The statewide death count includes several fatalities in the Tampa Bay area.

Here’s what we know about the Tampa Bay area deaths:

Citrus County: 1 death

An 80-year-old Citrus County resident died on March 25 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The county health department did not release details on the person’s travel history or possible exposure.

Hillsborough County: 1 death

A 69-year-old man died from the coronavirus on March 25, becoming the first – and so far, only – death in the county.

Health officials say he died at his home. They did not release information on whether or not the man had traveled recently or how he may have been exposed to the virus.

Manatee County: 1 death

A 70-year-old Manatee County man died of coronavirus earlier this month, the Department of Health reported on March 18. Details were not released on the man’s travel history or any possible exposure to the virus.

Pasco County: 1 death

A 71-year-old Pasco County resident who had recently been diagnosed with the coronavirus died on March 24. The person is the first – and so far, only – death in Pasco County.

The Department of Health did not provide details on the person’s travel history or any possible exposure to the virus.

Pinellas County: 1 death

A 67-year-old Pinellas County resident who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died on March 23. The person is the first and only death in the county.

Health officials did not release information on the person’s travel history or possible exposure to the virus.

Sarasota County: 2 deaths

Terrence McNally, a well-known playwright, died from coronavirus complications in Sarasota on March 24. He was 81 years old. Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials confirmed the death, saying McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.

Venice Regional Bayfront Health officials confirmed on March 26 that a coronavirus patient had died at the hospital. A statement from a spokesperson says the hospital was working closely with the Sarasota County Health Department on testing the patient who showed symptoms of coronavirus. Test results confirmed the patient was positive.

Venice Regional has not released any details on the person’s age, travel history or possible exposure to the virus.

