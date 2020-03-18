Who has died from coronavirus in Florida?

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dozens of people who range in age from 50 to 90 have died across the United States after contracting the novel coronavirus, and the death toll continues to rise.
In Florida, there have been eight confirmed deaths. Here is what we know about them:
- A 77-year-old woman who was a resident in Lee County
- A 71-year-old man who was a resident in Santa Rosa County
- A 77-year-old man who was a resident in Lee County
- An Orange County resident who, according to WESH, contracted the virus in California after becoming infected while traveling
- An Orange County woman in her 70s who had underlying health issues
- A 77-year-old Broward County man Richard Curren who died from COVID-19 while staying in an assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale, according to NBC Miami
- A person in Manatee County who, at this time, is unknown age or gender
- Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a man in his 70s from Clay County has died as a result of coronavirus.
WFLA.com is working to get more information about the people who have died.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 314 total cases of coronavirus, including 289 Florida residents and 25 non-Florida residents
- All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus
- Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
- State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester
There are currently 42 cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay:
- Hillsborough County: 13
- Manatee County: 8
- Pinellas County: 10
- Sarasota County: 4
- Polk County: 1
- Pasco County: 3
- Citrus County: 3
The state is currently monitoring 878 people.
The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.
There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.
