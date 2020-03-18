Breaking News
USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Who has died from coronavirus in Florida?

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dozens of people who range in age from 50 to 90 have died across the United States after contracting the novel coronavirus, and the death toll continues to rise.

In Florida, there have been eight confirmed deaths. Here is what we know about them:

WFLA.com is working to get more information about the people who have died.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 314 total cases of coronavirus, including 289 Florida residents and 25 non-Florida residents
  • All bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down for 30 days to help stop spread of virus
  • Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

There are currently 42 cases of coronavirus in Tampa Bay:

  • Hillsborough County: 13
  • Manatee County: 8
  • Pinellas County: 10
  • Sarasota County: 4
  • Polk County: 1
  • Pasco County: 3
  • Citrus County: 3

The state is currently monitoring 878 people.

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.

There are currently 6,519 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

