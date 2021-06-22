WHO: Children shouldn’t be vaccinated for COVID-19 right now

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The World Health Organization is recommending that parents hold off on vaccinating their children for COVID-19, according to its June guidance.

The WHO states that since they tend to experience mild disease symptoms compared to adults, they aren’t in urgent need for vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized to those with conditions, health care workers, and older individuals.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the WHO states on its website.

So far, only the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and above so those with a condition that puts them at risk can get this vaccine if possible.

However, trials are being done on vaccines for children. Depending on their results, the WHO will issue updated guidance on what can be done.

In the meanwhile, the WHO recommends vaccinating your children for their normal shots to prevent other diseases.