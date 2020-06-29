WHO aims to deliver 2B vaccine doses by end of 2021

(CNN) – The World Health Organization is working to deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

WHO officials announced the new goal during a media briefing Friday.

They hope a vaccine will be delivered to people across the globe with about half of those doses expected to go to low- and middle-income countries.

The new goal is part of a program launched in April that is comprised of four pillars focused on COVID-19: tests, treatments, vaccines and health systems.

WHO says only a small portion of the world’s population has developed natural immunity to the virus.

Ensuring equitable access to the vaccine will require active collaboration and solidarity, officials say. No vaccine has been developed yet, however.

The organization says costs to deliver tests, therapeutics and vaccines are estimated at over $31 billion. So far, just about $3.5 billion in funding has been pledged.

