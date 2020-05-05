White House to start winding down coronavirus task force, reports say

From left, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn attend a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The White House coronavirus task force is in the early stages of winding down, NBC News reports, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The report from NBC News says the task force meetings in the Situation Room no longer take place every day and have been shorter recently, according to the two sources.

The task force was created in late February. Vice President Mike Pence was chosen to lead the charge on the federal response to the virus.

The group also includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Until recently, the task force held regular briefings to provide updates to the public on the United States’ coronavirus response.

According to NBC News, Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci are still expected to be at the White House on a daily basis. Other members, however, may be less present.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 1,194,494 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 70,272. That information is reported by Johns Hopkins University.

