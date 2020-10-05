White House Press Secretary, Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for coronavirus Monday, she announced on Twitter.

The Tampa native made the announcement three days after President Donald Trump said he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

McEnany said she had four negative tests before testing positive on Monday morning and that she is not experiencing any symptoms.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany said in the tweet. “Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

McEnany said she will begin the quarantine process and plans to work remotely.

