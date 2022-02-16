LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing on coronavirus response

by: The Associated Press

(AP) — The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials are holding a press briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the team’s COVID-19 response effort.

Earlier in the week, reports circulated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines to states soon, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Some states, like Florida, have already pushed for businesses to relax mask mandates, namely hotels and restaurants.

“I think it’s theater,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think it’s really serving a purpose.”

During the Wednesday press briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said,” “We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better.”

She added, “If and when we update our guidance we will communicate that clearly and it will be based on the data and the science.”

The briefing also featured NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House COVID-19 Senior Policy Advisor for Testing Dr. Tom Inglesby, and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

