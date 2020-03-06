White House cancels Trump’s visit to CDC

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House, Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Washington, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(CNN) – President Donald Trump’s scheduled trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta has been canceled, according to the White House’s schedule.

The trip was set to take place on Friday afternoon. There is no word yet on what led to the change in plans.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency on Jan. 30.

Since then, numerous public events and major conferences were canceled.

There are now more than 97,000 confirmed cases globally. More than 3,300 people have died from the disease.

