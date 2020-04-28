Where’s my stimulus check? IRS upgrades its payment tracker

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Still waiting for your check?

Nearly 90 million Americans should have received their stimulus payments, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Earlier this month, the IRS rolled out the “Get My Payment,” app, a two-in-one tool that lets users check the status of their payment and enter their direct deposit information. But for many people, it did not work as intended.

Some said they were unable to view the status of their payment because they didn’t owe money to the IRS or receive a refund for 2018 or 2019.

Over the weekend, the IRS said it made significant enhancements to the “Get My Payment” app to ensure more Americans can get their money fast and track its delivery. However, they did not say what adjustments were made.

“These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement obtained by CNBC. “We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information.”

Providing your direct deposit information should expedite the process, Rettig added.

To track your payment, you’ll need your Social Security number, date of birth and the mailing address on your tax return.

To enter your direct deposit information, you’ll need the most up-to-date information about your adjusted gross income, the amount refunded or owed on your 2018 or 2019 return, and your bank account and routing numbers.

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

Use the stimulus check calculator below to calculate how much you should receive.

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

For more information on stimulus payments, click here.

