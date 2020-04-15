Where’s my stimulus check? IRS payment tracker now online

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you one of the millions of Americans still waiting for your check?

You can now view the status of your stimulus payment on the IRS’s website.

The Internal Revenue Service launched a new online tool called “Get My Payment,” on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

The new tool lets users check the status of their payment and see whether they’re getting it via direct deposit or through the mail. A separate tool lets users submit bank information, if they haven’t already, so they can receive their payment faster instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

The Treasury Department said more than 80 million Americans will see stimulus checks directly deposited into their bank accounts by Wednesday.

The first round of checks are going to people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and received a refund using direct deposit. The first checks were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday. Low-income filers should receive their payments first.



CLICK HERE for more information on “Get My Payment”

The IRS will not contact people to collect personal or bank account information. Calls, texts, emails, and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams.

Here is more information on stimulus payments provided by the IRS:

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

Use the stimulus check calculator below to calculate how much you should receive.

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

For more information on stimulus payments, click here.

LATEST STORIES: