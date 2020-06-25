Where to get a free face mask in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are offering residents free face masks following orders that require them to wear the masks in public settings.

The free, reusable cloth masks will be available on a first come, first served basis at four locations in Hillsborough County and seven in Pinellas County.

Both counties are requiring residents to wear face coverings inside businesses. The mandatory masks ordinances went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman previously implemented mask ordinances in their cities that require residents and employees to wear masks indoors.

Hillsborough County has secured 2 million masks from the state of Florida, and will be distributing them free of charge at the following locations:

E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road, Tampa

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Lutz

Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road, Lithia.

The sites are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pinellas County is distributing face masks at the following locations:

Clearwater Main Library 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m. Friday- Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. (727) 562-4970

Lealman Exchange 5157 45th St.N., St. Petersburg (727) 464-5404

Palm Harbor Library 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m. (727) 784-3332

St. Petersburg Free Clinic 863 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg (727) 821-1200

Barbara S. Ponce Public Library 7770 52nd St. N., Pinellas Park Monday-Thursday:10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m to 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (727) 369-0669



Masks will be available at these locations beginning Friday:

Largo Public Library 120 Central Park Dr., Largo Monday- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (727) 587-6715

Highpoint Neighborhood Family Center 5812 150th Ave. N., Clearwater (727) 533-0730



Residents are encouraged to call the location before heading out to verify availability as supplies are limited.

