Where Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Florida

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is expected to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that was shipped out Sunday morning.

“The Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospitals in 43 counties, making it accessible in every region of the state,” said Governor DeSantis in a video posted on Twitter last Friday.

This week the vaccine arrived in Florida & we became the first state in the nation to begin vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities. I also met with small business owners and restaurant employees who spoke about their experiences during the pandemic. Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/et9O0XgKB2 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 18, 2020

Out of the 173 hospitals in Florida set to get the vaccine, nearly 50 of them in are in Tampa Bay area.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is one of them and officials tell 8 On Your Side the hospital is prepared to start administering the vaccine within 24 hours of its arrival.

“We are turning the corner and we can make a difference. We no longer will be behind the disease we can get in front of it,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Lorrie Liang.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is hoping to receive their shipment sometime early this upcoming week.

For a full list of Florida hospitals expected to receive the Moderna vaccine, click here.