Where are masks mandated in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some cities and counties in the Tampa Bay area are enacting mask ordinances for residents and employees.

with a county-by-county breakdown of where ordinances are in place.

There are currently no updates for Citrus, Hernando, Sarasota, Highlands or Hardee counties.

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group passed a mask ordinance on June 22 that will go into effect Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

Employees and customers are required to wear a mask inside businesses. The ordinance will not require people to wear a mask outside, unless social distancing is not possible.

Schools and places of worship are exempt from the ordinance.

As part of an amendment made to the executive order, the EPG said enforcement of the order will be placed on business operators, not the owner of the space in which the business occupies. No fines will be issued if a person does not abide by the order, however, the business operator could face a fine.

Tampa

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor previously implemented a mask ordinance in the city, which went into effect June 19.

The ordinance states, “Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Tampa shall wear a face covering in any indoor location, other than their home or residence, when not maintaining social distancing from other person(s), excluding family members or companions.”

Below are the exceptions to the ordinance:

Persons under the age of two years

Persons observing social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition

Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons

Persons working in a business or profession who maintain social distancing from another person

Persons working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession

Persons exercising, while maintaining social distancing

Persons while eating or drinking

Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies

The requirement shall not apply when a person who is hearing-impaired needs to see the mouth of someone wearing a face-covering in order to communicate

If someone is found without a mask or face-covering, it will be a civil citation.

Pinellas County

On June 23, the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners issued an executive order requiring everyone in the county to wear face masks while indoors at public businesses, effective June 24 at 5 p.m.

According to the executive order, residents must wear face coverings including face shields when in public locations in Pinellas County in places with more than 10 people.

St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman signed an executive order on June 22 that requires residents and employees in the city to wear mask indoors. This order went into effect on June 23.

All businesses will also be required to post a plan specific to the workplace, along with potential exposures to COVID-19 and what the business plans to do to eliminate or reduce exposure.

Kriseman said defiance of the order will be a municipal violation.

If you see a violation you are asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department’s non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or email action@stpete.org.

Pasco County

The Pasco County administrator issued an executive order on June 23 requiring everyone in the county to wear face masks while indoors at public businesses effective immediately.

Face Covering Order Requirements:

Face coverings should cover nose and mouth

Order applies to all businesses and county government facilities open to the public

Businesses must ensure compliance with this Order

Businesses in violation of this Order could face a fine of up to $250

Exceptions to the order include children under the age of two and anyone with existing health condition that would be complicated by wearing a mask

The Pasco County School Board said the order will not affect students in public schools, but masks will be required for school employees and visitors.

Polk County

Polk County officials will be monitoring how mask mandates affect testing results in Tampa and St. Petersburg but have no plans to require face coverings themselves.

“While numbers are ticking up… I do not see Polk County following Tampa’s lead. Folks are smart enough to make their own decisions,” George Lindsey, a Polk County commissioner, told 8 On Your Side.

Lakeland

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said he would enact a citywide mask mandate if he had the same powers afforded to other mayors in Florida.

“I absolutely would have if I could do an executive order. I can’t. And I really want to hear through the voice of a commission,” he said. “I like our form of government. I’m not advocating a change in that. I’m sure with reconsideration, we’ll readdress this.”

Manatee County

Manatee County currently does not have a mandatory mask order in place.

County commissioners did not move forward with any sort of mask mandate as of June 23. One of the concerns that came up multiple times during a meeting was enforcement.