When will Phase 2 of reopening Florida begin?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is wrapping up its first week of being in Phase One of the governor’s plan to reopen the state and recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The question now on everyone’s mind is when will Phase Two begin?

When does Phase Two start?

The executive order Gov. Ron DeSantis signed to put Phase One into effect only lists a start date of 12:01 a.m. on May 4, 2020. The executive order does not say anything about an expiration date.

An FAQ sheet the governor’s office released along with the executive order also doesn’t give a specific date for when Phase Two will begin.

“When can we expect Phase Two to start?” is one of the first questions in the FAQ.

The answer given is, “Once the governor determines it is suitable to continue reopening and after fully considering medical data in consultation with state health officials.”

While no specific medical data is listed, the governor has stressed the importance of the state’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that are coming back positive.

DeSantis said Friday the state reported about 361 new resident cases of coronavirus out of nearly 20,000 test results.

“So the percent positive for yesterday was 1.91 percent statewide,” he said. “That’s the lowest we’ve had probably since the epidemic began but certainly it’s the lowest we’ve had in the last six or seven weeks.”

The governor has also stressed that he wants to take a cautious approach to reopening the state.

“We’re being deliberate, we’re being methodical about this because we want to make sure we’re doing it the right way,” DeSantis said Friday. “Just because you go to Phase One does not mean the disease is going away. It’s not going to just go away magically.”

According to the governor’s “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” recovery plan, Florida will move on to Phase Two only after the successful conclusion of the first phase. According to the guidelines, that includes “a downward trajectory of the syndromic and epidemiology criteria while maintaining adequate health care capacity.” DeSantis’ plan says that happens when there is no evidence of a rebound or any kind of resurgence of coronavirus cases. It also has to satisfy certain benchmarks that are laid out in the plan.

If data suggests there is an increased spread at any point, Florida will remain in Phase One.

“The state should continually review any sudden, unexplained spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases while factoring in increases in testing and monitor any increases in hospitalizations,” the governor says in his plan.

What is Phase Two?

Another question we’ve seen frequently since the beginning of Phase One is what is Phase Two?

According to the governor’s plan, the second phase of reopening still urges anyone who is more vulnerable – the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions – to stay home.

But restrictions for the rest of the population are relaxed more in the second phase.

Everyone in Phase Two is asked to continue maximizing social distancing from others in public, especially in enclosed environments. In Phase Two, however, people are asked to avoid socializing in groups of more than 50 people. Phase One calls for groups to remain much smaller with just 10 people or fewer.

Phase Two also allows non-essential travel to continue.

Bars, pubs and nightclubs will be allowed to open in Phase Two but will only be able to reach 50 percent of their building capacity. Restaurants and other food establishments will be able to increase their capacity to a maximum of 75 percent. Social distancing is still encouraged in all settings.

Gyms and fitness centers will also be allowed to open back up. They, like restaurants, will be limited to just 75 percent capacity and will have to adhere to strict protocols when it comes to social distancing and sanitation, the governor says in his plan.

DeSantis’ second phase also mentions large sporting events and theme parks. Sporting events will be encouraged to limit the occupancy of venues to 50 percent and will have to practice strict social distancing. Theme parks “may consider reopening” in Phase Two with capacity limits, strict social distancing and proper measures to clean and disinfect.

Other businesses like salons and barbershops were originally only going to be allowed to reopen in Phase Two but Gov. DeSantis announced Friday he will allow those to open in Phase One.

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

Those businesses will have to limit occupancy to 75 percent and will be asked to consider mitigation measures like regularly disinfecting work stations and using masks or face covers.

You can learn more about Florida’s “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.” plan for recovery on Gov. DeSantis’ website.

