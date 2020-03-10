‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ to nix live audiences over coronavirus concerns

(WFLA/CNN) – Two classic game shows are making some big changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” will no longer have a live audience at upcoming tapings.

Producers tell CNN this is to protect people who travel from out of town and to keep the hosts of the shows healthy.

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek is battling pancreatic cancer and has a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is also at higher risk after undergoing major surgery in November.

There is no word on how long the changes will last.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: