What Tampa Bay area events are still happening amid coronavirus concerns?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus concerns are increasing across the United States. Due to those concerns, some large events – like Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW) and Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – have been canceled.

8 On Your Side is keeping a running list of large events throughout the Tampa Bay area to keep those attending informed.

Firestone Grand Prix – St. Petersburg – March 13-15

Event to be held as scheduled

Mayor’s River O’ Green Fest – Tampa – March 14

Event to be held as scheduled

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival – Tampa – Weekends throughout April

Event to be held as scheduled

Florida State Thespian Festival – Tampa – March 17-21

Event to be held as scheduled

NCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Tampa – March 19-21

Event to be held as scheduled

Valspar Championship – Palm Harbor – March 19-21

Event to be held as scheduled

Tampa Pride Parade – Ybor City – March 28

Event to be held as scheduled

Cuban Sandwich Festival – Ybor City – March 29

Event to be held as scheduled

WrestleMania & Various WWE Events – Tampa – April 2-6

Events to be held as scheduled

8 On Your Side has reached out to the following for event status:

Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base

Bay Area Renaissance Festival

Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival

Tampa Bay Bloody Mary Festival

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

Tampa Bay Blues Festival

Sunset Music Festival

This story will be updated as we hear back from organizers of more events.

