What Tampa Bay area events are still happening amid coronavirus concerns?

Coronavirus

Cuban Sandwich Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus concerns are increasing across the United States. Due to those concerns, some large events – like Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW) and Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – have been canceled.

8 On Your Side is keeping a running list of large events throughout the Tampa Bay area to keep those attending informed.

Firestone Grand Prix – St. Petersburg – March 13-15

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Mayor’s River O’ Green Fest – Tampa – March 14

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival – Tampa – Weekends throughout April

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Florida State Thespian FestivalTampa – March 17-21

  • Event to be held as scheduled

NCAA D1 Men’s Basketball TournamentTampa – March 19-21

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Valspar Championship – Palm Harbor – March 19-21

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Tampa Pride Parade – Ybor City – March 28

  • Event to be held as scheduled

Cuban Sandwich Festival – Ybor City – March 29

  • Event to be held as scheduled

WrestleMania & Various WWE Events – Tampa – April 2-6

  • Events to be held as scheduled

8 On Your Side has reached out to the following for event status:

  • Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base
  • Bay Area Renaissance Festival
  • Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival
  • Tampa Bay Bloody Mary Festival
  • Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
  • Tampa Bay Blues Festival
  • Sunset Music Festival

This story will be updated as we hear back from organizers of more events.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

