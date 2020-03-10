What Tampa Bay area events are still happening amid coronavirus concerns?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus concerns are increasing across the United States. Due to those concerns, some large events – like Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW) and Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – have been canceled.
8 On Your Side is keeping a running list of large events throughout the Tampa Bay area to keep those attending informed.
Firestone Grand Prix – St. Petersburg – March 13-15
- Event to be held as scheduled
Mayor’s River O’ Green Fest – Tampa – March 14
- Event to be held as scheduled
Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival – Tampa – Weekends throughout April
- Event to be held as scheduled
Florida State Thespian Festival – Tampa – March 17-21
- Event to be held as scheduled
NCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Tampa – March 19-21
- Event to be held as scheduled
Valspar Championship – Palm Harbor – March 19-21
- Event to be held as scheduled
Tampa Pride Parade – Ybor City – March 28
- Event to be held as scheduled
Cuban Sandwich Festival – Ybor City – March 29
- Event to be held as scheduled
WrestleMania & Various WWE Events – Tampa – April 2-6
- Events to be held as scheduled
8 On Your Side has reached out to the following for event status:
- Tampa Bay Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base
- Bay Area Renaissance Festival
- Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival
- Tampa Bay Bloody Mary Festival
- Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival
- Tampa Bay Blues Festival
- Sunset Music Festival
This story will be updated as we hear back from organizers of more events.
