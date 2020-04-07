What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Senior citizens are understandably concerned about what they need to do to make sure they get their share of a federal stimulus, if they qualify.

The big question is do they qualify, and does it matter if they haven’t filed a tax return in a while?

When the stimulus was first announced, the IRS stated those who do not normally file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to get their check. But then that information changed leaving many seniors confused.

So, to set the record straight, Better Call Behnken went to Medicare Expert, Danielle K Roberts, of Boomer Benefits.

“If you are in the government database to receive some sort of government record, they are going to have an address on file for you, and if they have direct deposit information for you from any time over the past few years, you may find that payment just shows up in your make account,” Roberts said.

Here are some key points from Roberts.

  • Eligible for stimulus checks even without a tax return:
    • Senior citizen 
    • Social Security recipient
    • Railroad retiree
  • Tips to get your check on-time:
    • Turbo Tax has created a tool specifically for this group
    • If you’ve moved, update your address ASAP on all government benefit forms
  • Avoid scams:
    • The IRS will not contact you via phone or email about the checks
    • No one needs to “apply” for anything to receive their check

Roberts did add that people who receive only SSI and don’t file taxes may benefit from filing a simple tax return to help the IRS find you faster. If you have moved numerous times and have not filed taxes because your income is too low, you may also want to file a return.

If you feel you may need to file a simple tax return so that the IRS has your information, you can do that here: https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

