What comes next? Hillsborough schools monitoring reopening lawsuit after judge rules in favor of teachers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following the decision by a Florida judge to rule in favor of teachers on Monday in a lawsuit that was filed over the reopening of schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are left wondering what’s next for Hillsborough county?

The decision from the judge came on the same day students in Hillsborough County Public Schools returned to learning virtually. The district had voted to start school with four weeks of distance learning, but the state intervened. The district eventually settled on just one week of learning online.

In the end, the judge agreed that Hillsborough County became the poster child in this case. The union described the state’s treatment of the county as “bullying.”

8 On Your Side reached out to Hillsborough County Public Schools who provided this statement from Superintendent Addison Davis.

” I had an opportunity to interact in virtual sessions with teachers and students and see rich conversations about how we will leverage our curriculum, and how we will move forward with the implementation of new safety protocols. At this time, we are slated to open on August 31 to provide parents within our community choice.” “We are reviewing the order and its implications for our district. There is a chance the order will be appealed and we are continuing to monitor the progress of the lawsuit. We anticipate the School Board will discuss this tomorrow but no vote is expected at tomorrow’s meeting.” Superintendent Addison Davis

Just about two hours after the union declared victory, state officials filed an appeal, which invoked an automatic stay of the judge’s order. It will be up to the union to go to Judge Dobson and ask for it to be lifted.

“We’ve said it all along, and we will say it one million times – we are 100% confident we will win this lawsuit. This fight has been, and will continue to be, about giving every parent, every teacher and every student a choice, regardless of what educational option they choose,” Commissioner Corcoran said in a statement.

Hillsborough County School Board member Tamara Shamburger says the state chose politics over people and tells 8 On Your Side she was glad a judge ruled that forcing kids back to the classroom is unconstitutional.

“Since this ruling today, we’ve gotten hundreds if not thousands of emails. Constituents have contacted us on social media. Some are happy, some are angry,” Shamburger said.

Shamburger says Hillsborough county was bullied by state leaders, threatening to withhold funding if they didn’t comply

“This is not a personal decision, this is based on sound and scientific medical advice that our school buildings should not be opened. I’m thrilled the judge agreed with that.”

The Hillsborough County School Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the developments.

