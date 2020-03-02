What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Central Florida theme parks are reinforcing cleaning procedures, restricting travel and closely monitoring updates as fears about the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, grow.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday two people tested positive for the coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

A spokesperson from LEGOLAND Florida Resort, which is located in Winter Haven, told 8 On Your Side preparation and awareness surrounding the virus is a top priority.

“We have restricted employee travel to higher risk countries, implemented enhanced cleaning regimes at our attractions and informed our teams of coronavirus symptoms as well as the importance of good hygiene practices,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

SeaWorld Orlando, which shares owners with Busch Gardens in Tampa, released the following statement:

“In matters pertaining to public health, our parks take direction from the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). We employ rigorous sanitation standards across our parks and will continue to collaborate with health officials, monitor the situation for changes and will act accordingly.”

Walt Disney World did not respond to 8 On Your Side’s request for comment. But USA Today reported Disney World instructed its cast members who recently returned from Italy to stay home out of an “abundance of caution.”

Universal Orlando Resort said it is ready to “act if needed.”

“We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures,” wrote a Universal Orlando Resort spokesperson in a statement.

News Channel 8 spoke to people outside Legoland in Winter Haven about their plans to go to places with large crowds, like theme parks.

> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS

The responses varied.

“I would stay away from anything with big crowds. I would stay away from theme parks. I wouldn’t go on a cruise right now and I would not want to fly on a plane right now,” said Linda Tenaglia.

“I’m not avoiding large crowds. I just take standard precautions. If you hear someone coughing, look the other way,” said Susan Diebold.

“I wouldn’t do it right now. I don’t want to be out in crowds. We’re out getting some supplies right now hoping it’s not too bad out because my husband has a suppressed immune system so he definitely cannot be out in this. We don’t want to take that chance,” said Nijuana Jones.

“I probably would [go to a theme park] just like, going anywhere else in a public place. People travel, they go on airplanes and so on and so forth. I don’t think that would stop me,” said Amy Green.

“I wouldn’t fear catching that virus or anything like that. Every fear is taken away from my heart,” said Carlos Moreta, who said his faith gets him through.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"

What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?"

Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says"

Sarasota Military Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Military Academy"

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. man tests positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Dennis Jones regarding his crews possibly being exposed to COVID-19"

Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon Ballet has annual Princess Tea Party for little ballerinas"

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss