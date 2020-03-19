Westfield malls in Tampa Bay closing amid coronavirus crisis

In this Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, photo, a person walks by a new shop being installed at a Westfield mall. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Westfield Mall is closing all of its locations in Tampa Bay as more retailers announce closures amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The shopping center company said retailers, such as Target that sell essentials may still be open to customers.

The following locations in Tampa Bay will be closed until further notice:

Westfield Brandon, 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon

Westfield Citrus Park, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa

Westfield Countryside, 27001 US Hwy 19 N Suite 1039, Clearwater

Westfield Siesta Key, 3501 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Westfield joins a growing list of companies taking similar measures.

Simon Property Group, which operates hundreds of malls, including Tyrone Square in St. Petersburg, Tampa Premium Outlets and Ellenton Premium Outlets, recently announced it will be closing its properties, and stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Nike and Foot Locker have also announced closures.

There are now 328 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida. Eight people have died. There are 6,519 cases and more than 100 deaths in the United States. The global death toll is 8,946.

