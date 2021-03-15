Weeks after eliminating city-wide mask mandate, Sarasota mask ordinance back on agenda for consideration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota city leaders voted 3-2 last month to get rid of a city-wide mask ordinance that had been in effect since July 1. The mandate expired on Feb. 25.

The change came with criticism.

“I was appalled and worried. The only way we are going to get rid of this or get this behind us as if we use all the protocols that work, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, and all the other things the scientists recommend,” Sarasota resident Beverly Valentine said.

Commissioner Kyle Battie, Mayor Hagen Brody, and Vice-Mayor Erik Arroyo voted for the emergency ordinance to expire. Commissioner Battie says the biggest reason behind the decision, for him, was a lack of ability to enforce the mandate.

“I voted on the rationality of the fact that the Governor said hey, there is no mask ordinance. You can’t enforce it, so what is the sense of having it? Once I made that decision and I got home and I had an opportunity to sort of weigh it beyond that. I had to sort of consciously look at it more in-depth and say you know what, I don’t think that was the right decision and I have no problem saying that,” Commissioner Battie said.

Commissioner Battie, who represents District One, tells 8 On Your Side he decided to bring the mask mandate back before the commission in hopes of making things right.

“In the Newtown area in particular, a lot of people have young and old living in sort of a multi-generational household. If the young are out there sort of hanging out with no mask and that type of thing and they are going back home and could possibly give the virus to their grandmother or grandfather or the aunt who may not have healthcare, it is not a great position or situation to put somebody in and I don’t want my vote to be party to that,” Commissioner Battie said.

It would take a 4-1 vote for the emergency ordinance to go into effect immediately. With only a simple majority vote, it would take longer for the ordinance to go into effect.

“If it is a 4-1 vote then it can pass through, but otherwise it will have to go to first and second reading,” said Battie. “As for myself, I will know that I did my best to do the right thing and at the end of the day, that’s what I have to live with… that I voted my conscience and I tried to do what is best for the city,” he continued.

The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday. You can watch by clicking here.