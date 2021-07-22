‘We have the tools to end this epidemic’: Health officials frustrated by spread of coronavirus among unvaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Health leaders and politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“We have the tools to end this epidemic. It is up to us to utilize those tools to their maximum,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

From national to state leaders, frustration is brewing over the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

New reports show that nearly all COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. are in people who have not been vaccinated.

Here in Florida, the numbers have doubled in recent weeks. According to the CDC, Florida now has 20% of all new COVID cases in the U.S.

There is great concern over the new delta variant of the coronavirus which is spreading quickly.

“The delta variant has a characteristic that is just ripe for this sort of thing. It has a great capability and infectiousness and efficiency in going from person to person. Its transmissibility is quite competent really if you want to use that word, unfortunately for us,” said Dr. Fauci.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted she has tested positive for coronavirus. Although she got the vaccine earlier this year, she says her symptoms are mild.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a visit to St. Petersburg this week that over 95% of the people admitted into hospitals are people partially or not vaccinated at all. He urged all Floridians to get vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill and dying from COVID is effectively zero,” the governor said.

In the push to get more people vaccinated, the health department is making it easier for people to get the shot. Besides all the different locations where people can go, those who don’t want to leave home can have someone stop by and deliver the vaccine in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. DeliveRxd Pharmacy will vaccinate individuals who live in Hillsborough and Pinellas at no cost. Those who would like this option do not have to be home bound or bedridden.

Those who would like to be vaccinated at home should call 813-932-6266.