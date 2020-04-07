Breaking News
‘We don’t want your virus:’ FL couple from NY say they were discriminated against

FORT PIECE, Fla. (WFLA/WPTV) – A Florida couple with a New York license plate said they were discriminated against while trying to find toilet paper last week.

Sandra and Marshall Aykroyd are snowbirds, spending half of the year in New York state and the rest of the year at their home in Fort Piece.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 14,504 cases and 283 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

They said they have been in Florida since January.

Last week, they were shocked when a woman they described as “elderly” approached their car as they were sitting in traffic.

They said the woman threw a note inside their car that read, “get out of here. We don’t want your virus. Go back to New York. You’re not welcome.”

“What’s going on can bring out the best of and the worst of people,” said Marshall.

The couple said they wrote down the woman’s license plate number and filed a report with the Fort Piece Police Department.

