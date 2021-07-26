‘We are in crisis mode’ Orange County Mayor Demings urges vaccinations as virus cases surge

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings briefs county residents on the status of Hurricane Dorian during a press conference at the Orange County Administration building in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) FILE – This May 4 2021 file photo shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks during a news conference at West Miami Middle School in Miami. Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this July 2021, just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of the county that is home to Florida’s theme park mecca says they’re “in crisis mode” over a soaring number of COVID-19 infections.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday that Florida has accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new infections.

The county that’s home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort is seeing about 1,000 new cases a day.

Demings says area hospitals are approaching capacity.

Orange County’s positivity rate for the virus has tripled to 14% from about 4.3% a month ago. Demings said central Florida hospitals are approaching capacity.

