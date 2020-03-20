Wawa suspends self-serve food and drink due to coronavirus concerns

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You won’t be able to pour your own cup of coffee at Wawa for a while.

The convenience store chain is suspending all of its self-service drink stations. The ban includes coffee and cappuccino bars, fountain drinks and soda, roller grills, bakery cases, soup and salad bars, nacho/chili cheese machines, and condiment bars, the company said in a statement.

Food and beverage items are still for sale, but employees must dispense beverages and bag all bakery products for customers.

The ban goes into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.

Wawa said it will also close stores from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. for deep cleaning.

