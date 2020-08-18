Water park hosts giant concert in Wuhan, site of COVID-19 outbreak

WUHAN, China (NBC News Channel/Nexstar) – Crowds have been gathering for mass pool parties at a waterpark in Wuhan, China.

The site of the concert, Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, has an average of 15,000 visitors a day now – roughly half of what it saw in August of 2019, according to Hubei Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece newspaper.

Wuhan, of course, is the city where the coronavirus pandemic emerged. Wuhan’s lockdown was lifted months earlier, in April, and the park reopened June 25.

People were seen partying in close quarters with no facemasks and crammed into rubber dinghies on the water in front of performers on a stage.

Guests at the pool parties have to reserve tickets online up to a week in advance with a national ID number.

When they arrive they must present their “Health code” generated from a mobile app that tracks people’s movements in China.

While other cities around the world grapple with rising cases of the coronavirus, Wuhan has not reported a local case since mid-May.

China’s national and provincial statistics show almost 60 percent of the country’s 84,000 confirmed COVD-19 cases happened in Wuhan, prompting a complete shutdown of transportation into and out of the city.

Other countries, including the United States, are still struggling to bring down case numbers months after the first outbreak. The seven-day moving average in the U.S. was over 51,000 new cases per day as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

