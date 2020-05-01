WATCH LIVE: Pinellas commissioners to meet as state plans to reopen economy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners will meet online for the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to reopen Florida.

The first and only item on the agenda is the local state of emergency, which was previously extended until May 1. The Commissioners presented 2 resolutions.

Many on the board including Commissioner Chair Pat Gerard and Commissioner Janet Long said this is not the first time they have felt like Tallahassee threw them under the bus. “Nothing is closed, the Governor didn’t close anything which is part of what caused us grief,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri when someone asked about what businesses are essential and non-essential.

The Sheriff went on to say from an enforcement standpoint unless a business is a hard “no” then he is fine with them reopening. That list will be posted to this article soon, Administrator Barry Burton said it’s being released at the conclusion of the meeting.

In regards to testing in Pinellas County, Dr. Ulyee Choe said: “We’re looking to increase testing,”. He said they met this week with community partners and are looking to expand more community testing sites. “We may start getting more testing sites as early as next week,” said Dr.Choe. He also said that there will be some sites to test people with COVID symptoms and some testing sites to test those without symptoms.

Earlier this week, the commission voted 6-1 to reopen all public beaches in the county on Monday, May 4. They also voted unanimously to open all pools on Thursday.

The meeting comes as the governor’s “Smart. Safe. Step-By-Step.” is set to go into effect, allowing retailers and restaurants to operate at 25% capacity.

