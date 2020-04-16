Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Pinellas beaches, pools will remain closed for now

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is holding off on reopening its beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.

The beaches were closed last month to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 100 people in Pinellas County and killed 14.

The move came after a number of viral videos surfaced in March, showing massive crowds of people on Clearwater Beach.

The issue was up for consideration during an online Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.

Commissioners Kathleen Peters and Dave Eggers argued the board should consider reopening parts of beaches for recreational activities. However, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he opposes the move, given that it would be too difficult to enforce social distancing.

“Any decision that has to be made is all or nothing,” Gualtieri said. “It creates and enforcement nightmare. When you go down this path, you need to follow it through.”

The board chose not to open up the beaches for exercise.

Peters also made a motion to reopen private pools, saying people should have the option to go to their community pools and condos.

“People are being safe,” Peters said. “People are being responsible. It’s important to many of the people who live in condos. We can trust the people in Pinellas County.

Peters also claimed she’s seen a 14-day slowdown in cases, but that was refuted by a county health expert who said the number of cases have actually spiked.

No one seconded the motion.

You can view the meeting in the video player above.

