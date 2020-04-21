WATCH LIVE: Manatee commissioners vote to rescind curfew

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioners in Manatee County have voted to rescind the local temporary curfew, which restricted all nonessential travel in the area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In an online meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners voted 4-3 to rescind the curfew, which was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Member of the county’s policy group had recommended extending the curfew, citing a high number of coronavirus cases in the area. There are currently 433 known cases of coronavirus in Manatee County, and 33 people have died. The county has the highest total number of coronavirus cases linked to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, according to figures released by the state of Florida.

