Coronavirus: Hillsborough County releasing some inmates from jail to stop virus spread

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is releasing some inmates from its jail to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,

Sheriff Chad Chronister said 164 “low-level” offenders will be released from Orient Road and Falkenberg Road jails in an effort to protect detention deputies and the inmate population.

“They will still answer for the crimes they committed,” Chronister said.

The sheriff’s office has taken other steps to protect inmates, such as closing lobbies in both of its jails and suspending video visitation for families, and bringing in professionals to disinfect its facilities.

Both jails have begun screening new inmates for travel history and flagging anyone with flu-like symptoms.

“We’re being extremely proactive to make sure we’re keeping those people we are responsible for safe,” Chad Chronister said. “We’ve ordered a large amount of masks and gowns and gloves put up additional hand sanitizers.”

