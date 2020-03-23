Gov. DeSantis issues Florida coronavirus update from The Villages

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – States across the country are ordering millions of citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unclear if Florida will follow suit.

“We are anticipating that we will have a ‘stay-at-home’ order either through the state or in this area,” said Tampa mayor Jane Castor on Sunday.

But Florida Governor Ron Desantis has thus far held off on issuing a stay-at-home order. At a press conference in The Villages on Monday, the governor focused on the overall impact of the virus on the state’s health system. He said he is not at this point, imposing a stay-at-home order in Florida.

He said he plans to implement more changes soon.

Massachusetts, Ohio, Louisiana and Deleware are the latest states to announce a shelter-in-place order, joining Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut.

As of Monday morning, 14 people have died of the virus in Florida. Hillsborough County has 73 cases, the most in Tampa Bay. Pinellas County had 40 cases and Sarasota County had 19.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"

Lack of COVID-19 testing kits forces modified testing procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of COVID-19 testing kits forces modified testing procedures"

Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19"

Weather Break: Interactive Lesson on Clouds from Storm Team 8!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Interactive Lesson on Clouds from Storm Team 8!"

Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bath & Beyond closing all stores until April due to coronavirus concerns"

Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronde Barber interview with Dan Lucas"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Coronavirus Press Conference 2020-03-22"

5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 UT students test positive for coronavirus after spring break"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss