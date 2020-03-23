Gov. DeSantis issues Florida coronavirus update from The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – States across the country are ordering millions of citizens to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unclear if Florida will follow suit.

“We are anticipating that we will have a ‘stay-at-home’ order either through the state or in this area,” said Tampa mayor Jane Castor on Sunday.

But Florida Governor Ron Desantis has thus far held off on issuing a stay-at-home order. At a press conference in The Villages on Monday, the governor focused on the overall impact of the virus on the state’s health system. He said he is not at this point, imposing a stay-at-home order in Florida.

He said he plans to implement more changes soon.

Massachusetts, Ohio, Louisiana and Deleware are the latest states to announce a shelter-in-place order, joining Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut.

As of Monday morning, 14 people have died of the virus in Florida. Hillsborough County has 73 cases, the most in Tampa Bay. Pinellas County had 40 cases and Sarasota County had 19.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

