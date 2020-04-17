Florida opens first walk-up sites for coronavirus testing

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is coming up with more ways to test residents as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to climb.

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Friday at one of Florida’s first state-run walk-up COVID-19 testing sites, which is set to open in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

The site, located at the Urban League of Broward County headquarters, 560 Northwest 27th Avenue, is one of two walk-up testing sites that will open this weekend. The other site, located at Mitchell Moore Park, 901 Northwest 10th Street in Pompano Beach, opened Friday morning.

The sites will serve those without cars or transportation who are unable to access the many drive-thru testing sites throughout the state. DeSantis said the sites will test about 200 people per day.

“We wanted to see where some of the gaps were in testing access,” he added.

At this time, it’s unclear if and when walk-up testing sites will be available in Tampa Bay. DeSantis mostly emphasized the need for such services in Broward County, which has 3,660 known cases and 105 deaths, the most in the state.

