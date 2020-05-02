WATCH: How far do germs from a cough travel?

FLORIDA (CNN) — Inside a laboratory at Florida Atlantic University in South Florida, two engineering professors are measuring the power of a cough.

U.S. officials still recommend people stand six feet apart from each other, but is that really how far germs can travel from a cough?

The professors filled a dummy’s mouth with a mix of glycerine and water, then installed a pump to force the dummy to cough and see how far the droplets travel using green laser light.

“[The green laser light] generates particles on the order of 10-20 microns, which is roughly close to what the smallest droplet sizes are when we cough,” Assistant Professor of Engineering Sid Verma said.

The droplets traveled a distance of three feet almost immediately. Within five seconds, the droplets were at six feet, then nine feet in just about 10 seconds. The fog of droplets lingered in the air, but kept moving forward, taking just another 30 to 40 seconds to float another three feet.

Over and over again, the simulated droplets blew past the 6 foot mark, often doubling that distance.

The professors say the droplets become less dense the further they travel, but they still having in the air, still with the ability to carry the disease.

Even when a simple mask is placed on the dummy, particles still dispersed from the sides of the mask — though they didn’t travel very far.

