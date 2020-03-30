WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Florida’s response to coronavirus crisis

Can’t see the video player above? Click here to watch live.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis will be holding a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium at 10 a.m. on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner and Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers will all be in attendance.
Florida confirmed nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday. There have been 60 deaths.
