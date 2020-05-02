WATCH: Florida man dresses as Grim Reaper to scare people away from beaches

Breaking News
by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA, Fla. (CNN/WMBB) — A Florida man is not happy with the governor’s decision to reopen beaches, hitting the beach to protest in a Grim Reaper outfit.

Residents and tourists across Walton County beaches were in for quite a scare Friday afternoon when Florida lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder took the sand in his Grim Reaper costume.

“You know when we first saw him it was a little bit scary and didn’t know exactly what was going on,” Walton County resident Joe Villarreal said.

Uhlfelder is the same lawyer who filed a suit against Gov. Ron DeSantis back in March.

“People are gonna get hurt. And what’s what I’m here for. I wish I didn’t have to do this but nobody else is doing it.”

