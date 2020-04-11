WATCH: AdventHealth gives hero’s sendoff to former coronavirus patient

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Team members at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel gave Tamashri Maharana a round of applause after she was released from the ICU on Friday.

Maharana spent seven days in the hospital, four of those days in the ICU battling coronavirus.

Team members lined the halls and clapped as she made her way home.

Maharana is now in quarantine at home continuing her recovery.

