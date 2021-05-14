Walmart, Sam’s Club dropping mask rules for fully vaccinated customers and employees

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart and Sam’s Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the retailer announced Friday.

In a statement to Nexstar, Walmart said fully vaccinated associates will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, May 18.

Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, per CDC guidance. “We are also reviewing whether masks may still be required for certain job codes for health and sanitation purposes and will share additional guidance soon. Some associates may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our value of respect for the individual, we should all support their right to do so,” Walmart said.

Beginning Friday, May 14, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask. Walmart will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings.

“Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements,” Walmart’s statement said.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that shoppers who are vaccinated and can shop without a mask. Trader Joe’s employees still need to wear masks at this time.