Walmart releases letter to employees restricting international travel over coronavirus concerns

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart released a letter to employees on Thursday morning that restricts business travel in response to concern over the coronavirus.

The letter states that all international travel will be “business-critical trips,” which applies to all markets in which they operate.

Any trip must be approved by the Executive Council member for the area or the in-country CEO for International.

Walmart will restrict less essential travel in the United States related to conferences, trade shows and other events.

The company also states they are canceling the Walmart U.S. Customer Conference that was scheduled to be in Dallas next week.

Walmart will use video conferencing for meetings for the time being.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

