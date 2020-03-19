Walmart reducing operating hours, offering senior shopping hours

Breaking News
MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart announced Wednesday that stores across the country will take measures to ensure elderly customers have access to stocked shelves amid a wave of panic-buying caused by the coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, Walmart stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

Starting March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Walmart will also place new limitations for customers buying certain products including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

In a statement Walmart said:

Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart.

Walmart joins stores such as Target, Publix, and Dollar General to dedicate an hour to strictly senior shoppers.

