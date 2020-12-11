Walmart preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine once approved

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is preparing its pharmacies to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved in the United States, according to a company blog post on Thursday.

The retailer said its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are making sure they have freezers in place, as well as dry ice, to handle any requirements for storing the vaccine.

We are sharing a few of the steps we’re taking at Walmart to be prepared once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved in the U.S. Learn more about the preparations and processes we are putting in place to administer the vaccine. https://t.co/bO51DxZ34p — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 10, 2020

“With 90% of the American population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we will play an important part in making sure those who want a vaccine can get one when they are eligible based on their state’s prioritization, especially those in hard to reach parts of the country that have recently been hit hard by the epidemic,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s chief medical officer, said in the post.

Walmart said it is also preparing to enter into an agreement with states to support vaccinations where needed, “whether that is in our pharmacies or long-term care facilities where the states determine they need our help.”

Additionally, the company is preparing processes to inform people when to receive the first and second dose and to report successful vaccinations, as well as educating its employees about the vaccine, “so when they are determined to be eligible, they will understand and be ready to receive the vaccine if they choose.”

The first vaccines are likely to require two doses, which will need to be separated by 21 or 28 days, and will be available in limited quantities.