Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers

(WGHP) – Walmart paid $180 million in early quarterly bonuses to the company’s store, club and supply chain associates on Thursday, according to a statement from Walmart.

The retail giant also pledged in March to pay out a “special cash bonus” – $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time employees. The cash bonus and early quarterly bonus will total nearly $550 million, according to the release.

Since March 19, the company says it has also hired 200,000 new employees.

“We’ve seen first-hand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time,” Donna Morris, chief people officer, said in a statement.

