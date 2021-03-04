Walmart offering COVID vaccines to Florida teachers of any age

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart has joined CVS in offering vaccines to Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to anyone over that age.

Walmart and CVS have said they are following Biden administration guidelines.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to classroom teachers 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade. The federal guidelines allow daycare workers, preschool teachers, and educators in elementary, middle, and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

“We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines,” the Rhode Island-based company said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that pharmacies operating under the federal program are able to vaccinate teachers under 50 and he cannot stop them from doing so.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.