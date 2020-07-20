Walmart joins retailers requiring masks amid surge in coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart has joined a roster of retailers who now require customers to wear masks upon entering the store.

It’s a move many are seeing across the country as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to surge. Popular stores are now mandating masks/face coverings. As of Monday, Walmart is the largest U.S. retail store to require masks.

The popular chain now has ‘health ambassadors’ that are in black shirts at every entrance helping with enforcement. Some people agree with this new policy, but some do not.

“It can’t hurt,” Linda Miller, Tampa resident said. “I it helps, so be it. We need to get rid of this virus, and if that’s what it takes that’s what it takes.”

“There isn’t a question on whether or not masks are effective, it’s the question about whether the government has the right to enforce someone to wear a mask,” Hillary Howard said.

Regardless of the debate, several stores are implementing mask mandates this week:

Walmart: July 20

Sam’s Club: July 20

CVS: July 20

Kohl’s: July 20

Lowe’s: July 20

Walgreen’s: July 20

Publix: July 21

Home Depot: July 22

Aldi: July 27

Winn-Dixie: July 27

Target: August 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: