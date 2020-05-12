1  of  2
Walmart giving another cash bonus to all hourly employees in US

Coronavirus

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

by: , Heath Higgs (KNWA)

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/WFLA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all hourly employees in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chains and offices, drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive a $300 bonus. Part-time hourly employees and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” Walmart President and CEO John Furner said in a statement. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

In order to get the bonus, employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5. The bonus will pay out on June 25.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” Sam’s Club President and CEO Kathryn McLay said. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart says it will continue to look for ways to help its employees. So far, the company has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks. They’re also providing masks and gloves, as well as virtual counseling.

In stores, sneeze guards have been installed. The company has also limited the number of customers allowed inside, installed social distancing signage and put sanitizing protocols in place.

