Walmart and Sam’s Club begin offering COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA (WFLA) – Walmart and Sams Clubs in the Tampa Bay area began offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

In order to receive the shot, you have to be over 65-years of age and register for an appointment online. The shot is free.

Tom and Elise Geserick believe another retailer distributing and administering the vaccine is a move in the right direction.

“Oh, I think it’s great,” said Tom Geserick. “I think more people should be getting involved with it and getting the shots out a lot faster. “

“The more the better,” said Elise Geserick. “Get it out, get the people vaccinated. There are so many people that are trying to get vaccinated that can’t. “

But not everyone is convinced, Scott Shabaz is a Vietnam Veteran who is frustrated with the process.

“You’ve got to call the place up, schedule a stupid appointment, you’ve got to schedule this, schedule that,” said Shabaz. “And then when you actually get there to do the thing, you find out they’ve already done too many today they don’t have any more. “

A full list of stores located in the Tampa Bay area can be seen below:

Walmart #2740 19910 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD TAMPA FL 33647 (HILLSBOROUGH)

Walmart #941 2140 BLOOMINGDALE AVENUE VALRICO FL 33596 (HILLSBOROUGH)

Walmart #1213 13300 CORTEZ BLVD BROOKSVILLE FL 34613 (HERNANDO)

Walmart #3418 28500 STATE ROAD 54 WESLEY CHAPEL FL 33543 (PASCO)

Sam’s Club #6420 2575 GULF TO BAY BLVD CLEARWATER FL 33765 (PINELLAS)

Walmart #1390 8001 US HIGHWAY 19 N PINELLAS PARK FL 33781 (PINELLAS)

Walmart #4669 6900 US HIGHWAY 19 N PINELLAS PARK FL 33781 (PINELLAS)

Sam’s Club #6387 7001 PARK BLVD PINELLAS PARK FL 33781 (PINELLAS)

Walmart #5218 3501 34TH ST S ST PETERSBURG FL 33711 (PINELLAS)

Walmart #3372 2677 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD LARGO FL 33760 (PINELLAS)

Walmart #718 2120 US HIGHWAY 92 W AUBURNDALE FL 33823 (POLK)

Sam’s Club #4794 3530 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS RD LAKELAND FL 33803 (POLK)

Sam’s Club #6441 4600 US HIGHWAY 98 N LAKELAND FL 33809 (POLK)

Walmart said it would begin scheduling appointments based on how many doses it receives.

More information is available at Walmart’s and Sam’s Clubs’ websites.

Gov. DeSantis also announced that Florida has expanded its vaccine partnership with the supermarket chain Publix to include almost 600 stores in 41 counties. The grocer is now offering the vaccine in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee and Polk counties.