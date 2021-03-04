Walk-ups now welcome at FEMA vaccine site in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The federally-run vaccine site in Tampa started welcoming walk-ups on Thursday.

FEMA opened four federally-run vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville on Wednesday. The sites will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and administer 2,000 shots per day at each location.

The site in Tampa is located at the Tampa Greyhound Track is at 755 E. Waters Avenue.

FEMA has also set up three remote vaccine sites that will administer shots on different dates. The sites are located at:

Larry Sand Sports Complex, 5855 S 78th Street in Tampa (March 3 through March 6)

Lake Maude Nature Park, 1751 7th Street NW Winter Haven (March 3 through March 10)

Hillsborough Community College in Brandon, 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive (March 7 through March 10)

There were hardly any lines at the clinics when they opened on Wednesday.

“Well when I arrived, I wasn’t sure it was the right place,” said Bernard Scott, who went to the Larry Sands Sports Complex.

People told 8 On Your Side they were in and out of the Progress Village site in 30 minutes. FEMA leaders saw the same wait times at other remote sites.

The sites started allowing “walk-ups” on Thursday morning. At 4:30 a.m., there was a line of cars outside the Tampa Greyhound Track.

Site leaders say they’re confident in the walk-up process because of the smooth opening day.

Walk ups will be registered on site. There are different lines for those who walk up and those who make an appointment. If they run out of shots, those who didn’t preregister will have to make an appointment for another day.

Only those who are eligible to get the vaccine can receive a shot.

To preregister, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call the number designated for their county. The numbers are listed here.