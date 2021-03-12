Walk-up vaccine sites open in Pinellas County on Friday and Saturday

PINELLAS Co., Fla. (WFLA) — Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. has set up three pop-up walk-up sites in Pinellas County to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents.

Three sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. The sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, they’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are at the Pinellas Park Center, Clearwater Center and Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center.

Pinellas Park Center, 7550 43rd Street N., Pinellas Park

Clearwater Center 707 E. Druid Road, Clearwater

Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center 1344 22nd St. Street, St. Petersburg

“We have received thousands of vaccines from our federal allotment and so we certainly have an ample supply and so we are hopeful we can provide as many vaccines as we possibly can,” CHCP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nichelle Threadgill said.

Here’s who is eligible to get the vaccine: