MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Division of Emergency Management will open a walk-up COVID-19 test center at Lincoln Park in Manatee County on Thursday.

Adults ages 18 and older with a valid ID can be tested at the location at 501 17th Street East daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until 200 test kits have been administered.

The site will be open for at least 14 days.

No appointment and no prescription are necessary and the tests are free to the public.